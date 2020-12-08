Dec. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio man who lost his high school class ring while washing a car in 1967 was reunited with it, thanks to help from a man with a metal detector.

John Schick said he was 17 years old when he lost his Hoover High School Class of 1967 ring while washing a car at his parents' North Canton home.

Advertisement

"I was washing a car in the back yard of my parents' house, and when I got done, I realized it wasn't on my hand," Schick told WJW-TV.

He said the ring just disappeared.

"I looked for the ring, but couldn't find it," Schick told The Canton Repository.

Schick said he moved into a home two houses down from his family's old house about a year ago, and his curiosity about his long-lost ring was reignited.

A Facebook post from metal detector hobbyist Scott Brown sparked a renewed search.

"I had posted some items that I found online, and John evidently saw the information and contacted me via Facebook," Brown said.

The two men received permission from the current owners of the home and took Brown's metal detector to the back yard.

"After a while, I kinda got discouraged and I kinda quit," Schick said.

Brown said he was also getting close to giving up when he had a stroke of luck.

"I, too, was about ready to give and headed closer toward the house. And dragged my metal detector along with me and it went off," Brown recalled.

The metal detector had found Schick's ring. Brown said it appeared new, save for a small bend.

"Gold doesn't tarnish, so when you dig gold out of the ground it looks like the day it went in," he said.

Schick said he is grateful to have the ring back.

"I cried. I truly did," he said. "I thought about my senior year and all the friends that I ran with."