Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The principal of a New Jersey elementary school shared security camera footage of a deer that repeatedly attempted to head-butt its way through a window.

The security camera footage from C.B. Lamb Elementary School in Wrightstown shows the deer charging head-first into a large glass window in the early morning hours.

The deer, apparently mistaking its own reflection for a rival deer, repeatedly slams into windows and glass doors, but fails to break into the building.

The deer left after a couple minutes of unsuccessful attempts and did not appear to have injured itself.