Police in Richmond, Calif., said officers responded to a report of a suspected burglary in progress, but arrived to find a large group of raccoons fighting. Photo by Korall/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Police in California responded to a report of a suspected burglary in progress and arrived to find the cause of the ruckus actually was caused by about a dozen brawling raccoons.

The Richmond Police Department said two officers responded to the City Corporation Yard after an employee called authorities to report a banging on the administration office door that sounded like a burglar attempting to break in.

"Although mentally prepared to take action for an in-progress felony, the crime-fighting duo were surprised to find approximately one dozen raccoons in a physical altercation," police said in a Facebook post. "When challenged, all but one fled westbound."

Police said they broke up the "raccoon invasion" successfully, and they left the scene.