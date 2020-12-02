Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Australia were summoned to he home of a woman who found something unexpected in the branches of her Christmas tree: a koala.

The Adelaide and Hills Koala Rescue said the hotline operator initially thought they were being pranked when Amanda McCormick called to report finding a koala climbing the Christmas tree inside her home in Mannum.

"But no, a koala desperate to get in the Christmas spirit had wandered into Amanda's house and decided it wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree," the rescue said in a Facebook post.

The female koala was safely returned to the outdoors.

"Koalas are very curious creatures and if the opportunity presents itself, they will investigate," the rescue told 9 News.