Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man collected a $5 million lottery jackpot just three years after he won $1 million from a different scratch-off game.

Munib Garvanovic, 56, of Jacksonville, told Florida Lottery officials he bought his 200x The Cash scratch-off ticket from the Gate store in Jacksonville, the same store where he always buys his tickets.

"Every November I play my favorite scratch-off games because I feel it brings me extra luck," Garvanovic said. "This is the second time in three years that this store has made me a winner!"

Garvanovic's ticket earned him a $5 million top prize. The win comes just three years after he won a $1 million jackpot from the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game.

The Gate store was awarded a $10,000 bonus commission for selling Garvanovic's latest winning ticket.