Artist Jose Manuel Garcia (L), Alicante Mayor Luis Barcala and two other city officials hold the Guinness World Record certificate confirming the city's giant nativity scene as the tallest in the world. The scene also set the record for the largest nativity scene by area. Photo by Morell/EPA-EFE

Technicians from an architectural firm measure the figures of the giant nativity scene in Alicante, in southeastern Spain, verify its status as the Guinness World Record holder for the world's tallest nativity scene. Photo by Morell/EPA-EFE

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A nearly 60-foot-high nativity scene in Spain earned two Guinness World Records as the tallest and largest nativity scene in the world.

The nativity scene installed by Jose Manuel Garcia in Alicante's Plaza del Ayuntamiento was examined virtually by a Guinness adjudicator, who determined it was the world's tallest nativity scene, as well as the largest nativity scene by area.

The scene consists of a 59-foot-tall statue of Joseph with smaller figurines of Mary and baby Jesus.

The previous record holder for tallest nativity scene was a Mexican display that measured just over 17 feet at its highest point.