Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A nearly 60-foot-high nativity scene in Spain earned two Guinness World Records as the tallest and largest nativity scene in the world.
The nativity scene installed by Jose Manuel Garcia in Alicante's Plaza del Ayuntamiento was examined virtually by a Guinness adjudicator, who determined it was the world's tallest nativity scene, as well as the largest nativity scene by area.
The scene consists of a 59-foot-tall statue of Joseph with smaller figurines of Mary and baby Jesus.
The previous record holder for tallest nativity scene was a Mexican display that measured just over 17 feet at its highest point.