Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Japanese entertainment complex dedicated to classic anime series Mobile Suit Gundam unveiled its star attraction: a 59-foot-high robot statue that can move its arms, legs and head.

The Gundam Factory Yokohama entertainment complex showed off the abilities of the 20-ton, full scale replica of the RX-78 Gundam from the animated series.

The giant robot can move its arms, legs and head to strike different poses. The complex said the Gundam will change its poses every half hour once the attraction is open to the public.

Gundam Factory Yokohama had been scheduled to open its doors in October, but the opening was delayed until Dec. 19 out of safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.