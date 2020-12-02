Christopher Camacho of Ontario, Canada, found a wallet in an old couch and returned it to owner Darcy Major, who last saw it in 1966. Photo by pprasantasahooo/Pixabay.com

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, man who lost his wallet 54 years ago had the item returned to him after another man found it in an old couch.

Darcy Major, 86, of Port Dover, said his wallet went missing in 1966, and he never found out what happened to it until Christopher Camacho got in touch with his children.

Camacho found the wallet in an old couch and got Major's name from the documents inside, which included a driver's license, an old check and a dog license.

Camacho wrote in the Currently in Port Dover group on Facebook that he had fished the wallet out of an old couch and was trying to find its owner.

Commenters on the post helped Camacho get in touch with Major's children, who informed their father that his wallet was found.

"It was unreal, where's it been for all those years," Major told the Simcoe Reformer. "It must have been a good couch."

Major said he was grateful to Camacho for tracking him down.

"It's quite a thrill, even though everything is outdated," Major said. "There's honest people out there to return it. He could've put it in the garbage, and it's so nice that there's people like that."