Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario, Canada, shared photos of a vehicle that was pulled over and impounded when the driver was found to be sitting on a folding lawn chair.

The Halton Regional Police Service's Burlington station said officers in Burlington pulled a car over Monday when something seemed off about the vehicle's driver's seat.

A closer look revealed the driver's seat of the car was missing and had been replaced with a folding lawn chair.

Police said the vehicle was impounded and the driver was ticketed for unsafe vehicle operation and driving with an inoperative seat belt.