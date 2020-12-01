Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Officials in southern England said a platinum wedding ring found on an area beach was returned to its owner, who revealed the precious item had been lost five years earlier.

The Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council posted a photo to Facebook on Monday showing a platinum wedding band found by a crew excavating a timber groyne on a Bournemouth beach.

The photo spread on social media and the council said in a second post Tuesday that the ring's owner had been found.

"Amazingly, the ring was lost around 5 years ago by a visitor to the area," the post said.