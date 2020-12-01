Dec. 1 (UPI) -- More than 150 people in Santa suits boarded jet skis in Australia to attempt a Guinness World Record and raise money for charity.

Organizers of the record attempt on the Nerang River in Queensland said a total 156 people dressed as Santa Claus rode jet skis to break a Guinness record and raise money for Christmas Presents for Kids in Care, a charity that distributes toys to children in foster care.

Advertisement

The organizers said they bested the previous record of 129 Santas on jet skis.

Australia previously set the Guinness record for the largest surfing lesson ever, when 320 people in Santa Claus costumes received instructions on how to shred the waves.