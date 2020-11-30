A New South Wales, Australia, woman said she was unaware of her nearly $150,000 lottery jackpot for 10 days because she thought the emails she received from lottery officials were "scams." File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot of nearly $150,000 said she was unaware of her win for 10 days because she thought the emails from lottery officials were "scams."

The Bullaburra, New South Wales, woman told The Lott officials she bought a ticket for the Nov. 20 Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot drawing on TheLott.com, but she didn't realize she won despite receiving emails alerting her to the prize.

Advertisement

"I actually had no idea I'd won. No idea whatsoever," the woman said. "I'd received some emails about the win, but I just thought they were just scams, so I deleted them."

"It wasn't until I received the letter in the mail, that I decided to actually check my online The Lott account," she said. "I was surprised how calm I was when I saw the win pop up on my phone."

The woman discovered she had won a jackpot of $146,879.

The winner said she and her husband are making plans for their winnings.

"We are going to keep most of it for our retirement," she said. "I would also like to do a few things to our bathroom and kitchen as well."