Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A French chef captured a Guinness World Record by cooking up a pizza that contains 254 varieties of cheese.

Benoit Bruel combined 254 cheeses to top a pizza cooked up in the city of Lyon, Guinness World Records said.

Guinness shared a video showing Bruel weighing out the portions of cheese to make sure there was enough of each variety to qualify for the world record.

Benoit told Guinness officials he thought it was important that the record be held by France, which is known for its cheeses.