Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A company specializing in holiday events is bringing socially distant holiday cheer to North Texas with a trio of "light show extravaganzas" where the spectators never leave their vehicles.

The Peerless Production Group created "Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular," with three locations in Texas: Frisco, Decatur and Weatherford.

Each location offers a unique light show experience spread out over the course of 1 to 1 1/2 miles.

Warren Michael Lyng, who helped develop the shows, said they were designed with COVID-19 safety in mind. He said spectators drive-through the course and never leave their cars.

"You are handed a hot chocolate as you drive in and can take as many pictures as you want," Lyng told KTVT-TV. "You experience the Christmas joy while the music is playing over the radio where the lights are animated to the music and you get to experience Christmas, not just once, but in three locations in North Texas."