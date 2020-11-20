Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Massachusetts said a great horned owl was rescued from a soccer net and released back into the wild.

Massachusetts Environmental Police said an officer was dispatched to assist Mattapoisett Animal Control with the rescue of an owl that became entangled in a soccer net in Mattapoisett.

The rescuers disentangled the great horned owl and took it to Mattapoisett Animal Hospital, where it was given a clean bill of health.

Environmental police shared video of the owl being released back into the wild.