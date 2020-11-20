Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A bright meteor illuminated the night sky over southern Texas as part of the anticipated Leonids meteor shower, experts said.

The fireball was caught on camera Thursday night across the Rio Grande Valley, an area of southern Texas and northern Mexico, including at the National Weather Service's Brownsville station.

Scientists said the bright light was a meteor from the Leonid meteor shower, which peaked on Monday but continued to cause sightings through the week.

The Leonid meteor shower occurs every 33.3 years and is caused by Comet Tempel-Tuttle sweeping through the inner solar system.