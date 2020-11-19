John Morrison of Amelia Courthouse, Va., said a desire for a chocolate shake led him to the store where he purchased a lottery ticket that won him more than $500,000. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a craving for a chocolate shake led to his winning a lottery jackpot worth $564,000.

John Morrison of Amelia Courthouse told Virginia Lottery officials he went to the Sheetz store in Powhatan for a chocolate shake Tuesday evening and while in the store he bought a ticket for that night's Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing.

"Everybody's been talking about this new game," he said as he claimed his prize. "You've got to be in it to win it!"

Morrison' ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 3-12-17-18-31. Morrison became the first player of the game, which launched in October, to win the progressive jackpot, which came out to $564,000.

Morrison said he has no immediate plans for his money, but he is considering a new car.