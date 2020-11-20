Nov. 20 (UPI) -- An elephant that fell into a 55-foot deep well in India was lifted to safety by rescuers using two cranes in a 14-hour operation.

The Forest Department said crews were dispatched to Ellikundanoor, on the farm of a man named Venkatachalam, after the farmer heard the elephant's cries of distress and discovered the animal inside his well.

Officials said the elephant had been seen multiple times over the course of previous days, wandering with two other pachyderms.

The rescue team, which included more than 50 responders from the Forest Department, the Fire and Rescue Services and the police, had water pumped out of the well to prevent the elephant from drowning, and the animal was fed by villagers dropping leaves down through the well's opening.

A pair of industrial cranes were brought to the scene and the elephant was tranquilized by a veterinarian before being fitted with straps and hoisted out of the deep well.

The Forest Department said the elephant will be released into the Hosur forest area.