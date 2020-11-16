Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire woman whose dog ran off during her trip to visit family in Missouri was reunited with her pet almost a year later.

Kate Olson, of New Hampshire, said she and her dog, Walter, were visiting family in Arnold during the Thanksgiving holiday last year when the golden retriever slipped out of his collar and ran off.

Olson said she extended her visit to the St. Louis area by several weeks to print flyers and search for Walter, but she eventually had to go home.

Olson said she received scattered reports of sightings of Walter and created a Facebook page to assist with the search, as well as postings in missing pets groups.

The desperate dog owner said she spent about $1,000 on flyers and trips back and forth to Missouri to search for Walter.

Olson's search finally ended Nov. 13, when volunteers with Lost Paws Trapping of Belleville, Ill., captured a golden retriever they were able to identify as the long-lost Walter.

Walter was given two baths and special treatment by K-9 Grooming in Oakville, Mo., to prepare for his homecoming.

Olson said Walter was to see a veterinarian Monday to ensure he has no lasting health complications from his time on the loose.