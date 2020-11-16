Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Hampshire said they seized an illegally kept alligator and an opossum from a woman's home.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief said conservation officers served a search warrant at the Claremont home of a woman suspected of keeping prohibited wildlife.

The officers seized an American alligator and an opossum from the home.

The woman was charged with illegal possession of the animals, which were transferred to facilities designed to care for wildlife.