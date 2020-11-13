Nov. 13 (UPI) -- An elementary school in France put up a pair of posters outside their fence with an unusual request for parents: Don't throw late students over the closed gate.

The Trillade school in Avignon put up signs outside its gate showing a cartoon of a parent sending a small child airborne to get over the fence. The text on the sign asks parents not to throw their children, and instead wait for the gates to be opened again at 10 a.m. or 3 p.m.

Principal Sanaa Meziane told La Provence that parents "literally threw their children" over the gate when they arrived to find it closed.

Meziane said there were only a few scattered incidents, and no reported injuries, but there were enough tossed children to inspire school officials to take action and post the warnings as a "reminder."