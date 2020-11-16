Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with a talent for breaking Guinness World Records chomped his way to his latest title by catching 50 pieces of caramel corn in his mouth in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said his recent experiences with mouth-catching records, including one for using his mouth to bounce a table tennis ball off a wall, inspired him to try to set the record for most candy-coated corn caught in the mouth by an individual in one minute (self-thrown).

Rush said he had to make sure to toss the caramel-covered popcorn high enough to satisfy Guinness' requirements, but not so high that it added extra time while falling down into his mouth.

Rush finished with 50 catches, enough to beat the previous record of 41.