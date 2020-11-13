Nov. 13 (UPI) -- An Egyptian scuba diver is believed to have set a new world record by remaining under water for nearly six entire days.

Saddam Al-Kilany, 29, plunged into the Red Sea off the Dahab coast and remained underwater for more than 145 hours, surpassing his own goal of 121 hours.

Al-Kilany, who previously made headlines when he and his fiancee, Pia Legora, held their engagement ceremony underwater in September, was supported in his world record attempt by a team of medical experts and fellow scuba divers.

Video from the attempt and other documentation is being submitted to Guinness World Records for recognition as the world's longest scuba dive.