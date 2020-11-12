Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The president of Turkmenistan honored his favorite breed of dog by erecting a golden canine statue on a pedestal in the country's capital.

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, whose affection for the Alabai dog breed previously led him to release a book about the breed, unveiled the golden statue in the center of a roundabout in Ashbagat.

Advertisement

Turkmenistan's state-run news agency said the statue captures the "dignity and self-assuredness" of the Alabai, which is also known as a central Asian shepherd.

Officially released footage from the unveiling of the statue shows a wraparound screen installed on the monument's base playing videos of Alabais in action.

The statue was installed as part of an infrastructure initiative in Ashgabat that includes several new high-rise residential buildings and a new shopping center.