Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Colorado fifth-grader may have set a new world record when he kayaked all 280 miles of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

Bodie Hilleke, 10, whose parents, Tommy and Polly Hilleke, are both experienced kayakers, joined his parents and older siblings for the 280-mile trip through the Grand Canyon via the Colorado River.

"It was fun. I loved the big waves," Bodie told KUSA-TV. "That was sick!"

Bodie's parents said they have filed paperwork with Guinness World Records to have him certified as the youngest kayaker to navigate the length of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

"It was a pretty big deal. I just believed in him being able to make it all happen. And I felt that he had the skills," Tommy Hilleke said.