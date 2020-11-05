Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said she was inspired by a fellow customer in line at a store to buy a lottery ticket and ended up winning $250,000.

The Lake City woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she had not originally intended to buy a lottery ticket at the Refuel convenience store in Lake City, but a customer in front of her in line bought a ticket and inspired her to do the same.

The player selected a Fabulous Fortunes scratch-off ticket and scratched it off in her car.

"I thought this can't be right," the woman recalled of revealing the ticket's prize.

She ended up going back into the store to have the ticket scanned, confirming her $250,000 jackpot.

"It was my first time ever winning anything," she said.

The winner said she hadn't been feeling particularly lucky that day and had just made an impulse decision to buy the ticket after seeing the other customer do the same.

"It's unbelievable," she said.