Nov. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a $1.4 million lottery jackpot said she will abide by the terms of a long-held pact give half of her winnings to her sister.

The woman, who lives in the Cleveland area of Redlands, Queensland, was one of 10 division one winners in the Oct. 31 Saturday Gold Lotto $20 Million Superdraw.

Each winner earned a prize of $1.4 million, officials said.

The winner told The Lott officials she will be giving half of her winnings to her sister, as part of a long-held pact between the two women to split any major lottery jackpots they might win.

"I'll be sharing half of it with my sister," the winner said. "She buys Set for Life tickets, and I buy the Saturday Lotto tickets, and we've always said if either of us wins, we'll go halves. So I'll stick to the agreement and give her half."

The woman said she doesn't yet know what she will do with her half of the jackpot.

"I'm off to a Melbourne Cup luncheon tomorrow so I might have a few extra glasses of champagne to celebrate then," she said.