Rita Bailey of Perryville, Ky., collected $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket 13 years after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of Rita Bailey

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket 13 years after collecting a $1 million lottery jackpot.

Rita Bailey of Perryville told Kentucky Lottery officials she had been praying for a way to help her ill mother before buying a Break Fort Knox scratch-off ticket from the Mr. Miser Food Mart store in Perryville.

Bailey said she doesn't normally buy scratch-off tickets, but she had a strong feeling that led her to purchase the $30 ticket.

The player said she initially thought she hadn't won anything, but she handed it to a store clerk to double check with the scanner.

"He said, 'you didn't scratch it all off. There's your number right there,'" Bailey recalled.

The ticket turned out to be a $100,000 winner.

"I was just so excited knowing what I was going to use it for," Bailey said.

Bailey previously visited state lottery headquarters in 2007 to collect a $1 million jackpot.