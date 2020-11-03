The South Carolina Education Lottery said the numbers 9-9-9 being drawn in a Pick 3 drawing resulted in 10,310 top prize winning tickets -- 16 times the number from the previous day's drawing. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said 10,310 people woke up winners when the Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 9-9-9.

Lottery officials said the Tuesday midday Pick 3 drawing resulted in the number combination 9-9-9, a set of digits that matched 10,310 tickets purchased for the drawing.

The officials said they expect to pay out more than $2.5 million for the single drawing. Winners receive jackpots of either $250 or $500, depending on how much they paid for their tickets.

The number of winners in the Tuesday drawing was more than 16 times the number of winners in the previous day's drawing, officials said.