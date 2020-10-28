Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Colorado man broke a Guinness World Record when he ran a mile in under 5 minutes -- while pushing his 1-year-old son in a stroller.

Andrew Vos, 34, of Broomfield, took to the track at Broomfield Heights Middle School while his son, Bodhi, rode in the stroller in front of him.

Vos said he became interested in the record after learning it was 5 minutes.

"[I] contacted the Guinness World Records, and they alluded to it was 5 minutes. And I'm like, 'that's doable,'" Vos told KUSA-TV.

Vos finished his single mile run with a time of 4 minutes, 57.1 seconds, enough to take the record.

"It feels good, it was a good accomplishment," Vos said after his run. "It'll be fun to look back and be in there with a kid of mine, our youngest kid."