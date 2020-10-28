Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A pair of animal control officers in New Jersey came to the rescue of a deer spotted with a plastic pumpkin stuck over its head.

Montclair Township Animal Control said two officers responded after multiple calls came in about a deer with its head stuck inside a decorative plastic pumpkin.

A video shared by the township's animal shelter shows the pumpkin being removed from the head of the deer after the animal was captured in a large net.

The pumpkin was safely removed, but the deer was then able to tear its way out of the net.

"We'll need another net, but at least the deer's free," one of the officers says in the footage.