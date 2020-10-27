Carol Lynn Fossen of Cadogan, Alberta, won a jackpot of more than $75,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a birthday gift. File Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- An Alberta woman who won a lottery jackpot of more than $75,000 said the scratch-off ticket was a birthday present from a friend.

Carol Lynn Fossen, of Cadogan, told the Western Canada Lottery Corp. that a friend gave her a Lotto Max Zing scratch-off ticket.

Fossen said she later scratched off the ticket, which her friend bought from the IDA Pharmacy in Provost, and discovered it was a $75,859.50 top prize winner.

"I still don't really believe it," Fossen said of her birthday surprise.

Fossen said she plans to share her winnings with her children.