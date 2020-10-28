Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A British museum earned a Guinness World Record when 205,000 Lego bricks were assembled into a bridge spanning 111 feet, 6 inches long with an unsupported span of 55 feet, 11 inches.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museums teamed up with the Institution of Civil Engineers to construct the massive Lego bridge at Enginuity, a Coalbrookdale museum operated by Ironbridge Gorge.

The bridge broke a Guinness record with a single span measuring 55 feet, 11 inches between supports.

The previous record, 55 feet and 5.64 inches, was set by an ICE team in 2016.

"We are delighted that our record-breaking attempt has now been verified by Guinness World Records," Jo Barnett, regional director of ICE East and West Midlands, told the Shropshire Star. "We wanted to attract and inspire children to consider engineering as a fun potential career, and also partner with a local organization that shares our values and vision."