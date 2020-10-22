Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a deer spotted trapped inside a fence around a retention pond.

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services said in a Facebook post that the crews of Station 23 and Battalion 5 noticed a deer repeatedly attempted unsuccessfully to escape from the fence by jumping.

The firefighters initially attempted to usher the deer toward a gate opening, but the animal was reluctant.

The crews eventually decided to cut a hole for the deer in the area of fence it had been attempting to jump.

The deer climbed out and wander off into the woods. Neighbors said the animal had been trapped for several hours before the crews arrived.