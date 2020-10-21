Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Kansas man is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for his collection of more than 550 pieces of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia.

Curt Herrman of Manhattan said he began collecting Chiefs memorabilia items in 1970, when he attended Super Bowl IV, the team's first Super Bowl win, and took home a football emblazoned with the team's logo.

Advertisement

"It's an old Franklin, NFL size football," Herrman told KSNT-TV. "First piece. And during the Chiefs games, I will hold this ball. It's part of my good luck karma."

Herrman said his basement is now a "Chiefseum," housing 555 items -- and counting.

"A lot of times I'll kind of think to myself, 'OK, I've got enough, I need to slow down because I'm running out of space and I have to make more room,'" Herrman told KMAN news radio. "And then I'll happen to be driving through a small town and there's a little antique store. I'll pull in and there will be three or four things in there that I just can't live without."

Herrman said he started researching about six months ago whether his collection would qualify for a Guinness World Record.

"The largest collection of Kansas City Chiefs related memorabilia," Herrman said. "There isn't a record for that right now. The largest one I saw was the Chicago Bears. The guy had like 340 items. And so I thought, 'well I'm going to apply for that.'"

Herrman said he is now waiting to hear back from Guinness about having his collection verified.