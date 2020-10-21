Michael Christiansen of Norfolk, Neb., collected a $100,000 top prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just months after winning $50,000 from a ticket purchased at the same store. Photo courtesy of the Nebraska Lottery

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man visited state lottery headquarters for a second time this year to collect the top prize from a scratch-off ticket.

The Nebraska Lottery said Michael Christiansen of Norfolk visited the lottery office in Lincoln this month to collect a $100,000 top prize from a 20X The Money Scratch game.

Advertisement

Christiansen previously visited the lottery office in March of this year to collect a $50,000 top prize from a Money Clip Scratch ticket.

Both of the winning tickets were sold at Louie's Liquor in Norfolk.

"I couldn't believe it," Christiansen recalled of finding out he had won a second time. "What are the odds? I didn't think it was real."

Christiansen said some of the money will go toward building a garage and saving for retirement. He said he is also planning to attempt to buy the house where his daughter lived before her recent death.