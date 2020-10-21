Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A Utah sheriff's office shared video of a wildlife officer being tackled by a deer after freeing the animal from a hammock with help from a deputy.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Dustin Roy and Department of Wildlife Resources Officer Kody Jones responded to a resident's back yard to rescue a deer that had become entangled in a resident's hammock.

Advertisement

The video shows the pair cutting through the hammock and freeing the deer, which quickly charges at Jones and knocks him to the ground.

Jones is able to grab hold of the deer and wrestle it to the ground.

The deer charges at Jones a second time when he attempts to release it, but eventually backs up to stare down the two men.

"It's all fun and games until the deer charges you," the sheriff's office wrote.