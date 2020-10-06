Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Australia said they captured one of two deer spotted running loose through Sydney on Tuesday morning.

The deer were caught on camera wandering down a street in the Leichhardt area about 7 a.m. Tuesday, and further sightings were reported in the Balmain are prior to 9 a.m.

One of the deer was contained in a yard by a member of the public, and RSPCA officials who responded to tranquilize and capture the deer said the animal injured itself trying to force its way through the resident's fence.

RSPCA officers and police said they were still searching for the second deer.

Investigators said they do not know where the deer came from or how they ended up running loose through the city.