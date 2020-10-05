Oct. 5 (UPI) -- An Italian man who once held the Guinness World Record for most ice cream scoops balanced on a cone recaptured his record on a TV special.

Guinness said Dimitri Panciera originally captured the record in 2013, when he balanced 85 scoops of ice cream on a single cone.

The record was captured by Ashrita Furman, who upped the ante with 123 scoops.

Panciera recaptured his record during filming of La Notte dei Record, a Guinness TV special in Italy. He topped the record with 125 scoops.

The ice cream was then served by the spoonful to the special's studio audience.