A Seaford Rise, Australia, woman collected a lottery jackpot of more than $700,000 using a set of numbers she inherited from her late mother. Photo courtesy of The Lott

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- An Australian woman won a lottery jackpot of more than $700,000 using a set of numbers she inherited from her late mother.

The Seaford Rise, South Australia, woman told The Lott officials the ticket she purchased bought online for the Sept. 30 Monday & Wednesday X Lotto drawing bore a set of numbers her mother used to play before her death.

The numbers earned the woman a top prize of $718,700.

"You know those were my mum's numbers. After she passed away, I started using her numbers," the winner said. "I feel like she helped deliver my win. God bless her!"

The woman said the windfall will come as a great help after "a tough couple of months."

"As soon as we saw the win last night, my partner retired! It was amazing," she said. "I am going to help my dad out too, because he just got diagnosed with cancer."

"We'd love to go on a holiday once the money is in our account, just to relax and take it all in," the woman said.