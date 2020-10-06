Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A California man who created a massive pair of mechanical wings for his cosplay outfit based on DC Comics character Hawkman received a Guinness World Record for his efforts.

Andy Holt was issued a Guinness certificate for the largest mechanical wings on a cosplay suit after he constructed a set of wings for his costume with a total span of 19 feet, 2 inches.

"This world record title set of wings was my fourth iteration. By then, I had enough experience to understand the trade-offs between weight, functionality, ergonomics, aesthetics. I actually don't think it was that incredibly hard for me to build the wings themselves," Holt said.

He said it was more difficult to figure out how to transport the wings for conventions and other events.

"It was more challenging to figure out how they disassemble for transport and how to allow them to be put together and mounted on my back," he said.

Holt said the lack of events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic has afforded him time to do some innovating -- he's now on the sixth version of his wings.