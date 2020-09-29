Jeannie Wilson of Alexander County, N.C., found a two-headed snake inside of her home. Photo by vieleineinerhuelle/Pixabay.com

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said a surprise appearance by a snake inside her home turned out to be doubly surprising when she noticed the reptile has two heads.

Jeannie Wilson said she was in the sunroom of her Alexander County home when she spotted a foot-long baby snake slithering around.

Wilson said she was shocked to notice the reptile was a two-headed snake.

"I called my son-in-law, who wasn't far away, and he said he'd be back," Wilson told WSOC-TV. "I'm not crazy, guys. He's got two heads. When he got there, he said, 'He does have two heads, don't he?'"

Wilson turned the snake, which she named Double Trouble, over to the Catawba Science Center, which confirmed it was a non-venomous rat snake.

The science center, which is preparing to reopen this week following a long shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said the snake will have a new permanent home and will be used in educational programs for children.

The science center said the snake's two heads are the result of a mutation believed to occur in one out of every 100,000 rat snakes.