Frontier Airlines is offering free flights to Orlando, Fla., from Oct. 13-20 for people with the first or last name Orlando. Photo courtesy Orlando International Airport

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A budget airline is offering free flights in the month of October to central Florida-bound passengers who share the name of the city of Orlando.

Frontier Airlines announced it partnered with Visit Orlando, the city's tourism authority, to offer free flights to Orlando between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 for anyone with the first or last name Orlando.

"Our LOVE for Orlando, Florida -- one of our most frequently traveled destinations -- is HUGE," the airline said. "To spread the love, we're offering anyone with the FIRST or LAST name 'Orlando' a free flight to Orlando."

The airline said passengers not named Orlando can buy tickets for the same period of time for discounted prices starting at $39.

Applications for the free flights are being accepted through Oct. 5.