Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A Pakistani man broke a Guinness World Record by cracking 254 walnuts with his head in a showdown with his Indian rival on a TV special.

Guinness said Muhammad Rashid of Pakistan and S. Navin Kumar of India went head to head in the walnut showdown on the set of the record-keeping organization's La Notte dei Record TV special in Italy.

Rashid came out on top in the battle of the hammer heads, managing to crack 254 walnuts in one minute, compared to Kumar's 239.

Rashid was presented with a certificate by Guinness officials.