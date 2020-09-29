Sept. 29 (UPI) -- An event in Britain saw new land speed world records being set for two unusual vehicles -- a wheelchair and a motorized trash can.

The Straightliners Land Speed Record event at the Elvington airfield, near York, England, saw various vehicles take to the runway in an attempt to set new land speed records.

Andy Jennings, 28, a design engineer, showed up with one of the more unusual vehicles of the event -- a motorized wheelie bin trash can.

Jennings said Guinness World Records set a goal of 30 mph to take the record for the world's fastest trash can, a goal he exceeded by reaching 43 mph in his unusual vehicle, which was constructed with a motorcycle engine and parts from a mobility scooter.

Jason Liversidge, 44, also set a record at the event by taking his custom-built electric wheelchair to 67 mph, breaking the previous 62 mph speed record for a motorized wheelchair.