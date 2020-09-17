Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said they now believe reports of a tiger on the loose in the Knoxville area are the result of mistaken identity.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the latest in a string of reports of a loose tiger wandering the Knoxville area took place this week in the Kingsport area.

An officer arrived at the location of the sighting and determined the animal, which was still on the scene, was actually a bobcat.

Barry Cross of the TWRA said officials now believe similar errors were to blame for last week's reported sightings, which included a 911 call from an off-duty Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy.

"Taking everything into consideration, the lack of new sightings and the conditions the first sighting was reported in, It seems highly unlikely that there is a big non-native cat on the loose," Cross told WZTV.