Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Coastguard crews responded to an estuary on a report of a possible dolphin stranded in shallow waters -- but arrived to find the wandering creature was actually a 10-foot tuna.

The Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team said a crew responded to the King George V recreation ground alongside the Beer Coastguard Rescue Team and personnel from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue after a suspected dolphin was spotted close to shore in an area of the Exmouth Estuary known locally as the "Duckpond."

A Beer Coastguard representative said the crews arrived to find no dolphins.

"It was not a stranded dolphin, but a very big tuna estimated to be 10 feet in length and not stranded," the representative told the East Devon News.

"As no persons were in difficulty and all safe, we were stood down," they said.

The big tuna was caught on video by a paddleboarder at the scene, who posted the footage to YouTube.