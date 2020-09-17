British Columbia man Brad Crocker is attempting to find the author of a message in a bottle he found floating in Osoyoos Lake. Photo courtesy of Brad Crocker

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man is trying to find the author of a terse, crayon-etched message in a bottle he fished out of a lake.

Brad Crocker said he was vacationing at Osoyoos Lake, in the Okanagan area, when he found the floating bottle while tossing a disc into the lake for his dog to chase.

"I normally pick up any garbage I see at the lake, but this time the bottle had a piece of paper inside," Crocker told Black Press Media. "I couldn't get it out with my fingers so I walked back up to the trailer to get a knife to cut the top off."

Inside the bottle was a note written in crayon. The brief message reads: "Tyler From Coquitlam."

Crocker posted photos of the bottle and the message on Facebook in the hopes of getting word to Tyler that his message has been found.

"Crossing my fingers that he sees the post," Crocker said.