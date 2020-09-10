Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Tennessee said they are investigating multiple sightings of a tiger seen wandering loose in the Knoxville area.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a deputy reported seeing a tiger Wednesday night in Knoxville's Forks of the River Industrial Park.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it received reports of tiger sightings near the same location, as well as in the Thorngrove Pike area.

Zoo Knoxville and Tiger Haven, a nonprofit big cat sanctuary in Roane County, said all of its animals were accounted for after the reported sightings.

Several agencies were searching the area with the assistance of Tiger Haven personnel. The wildlife agency said the tiger would be sent to Tiger Haven if captured.

The sheriff's office issued a "be on the lookout" order for a tiger in Knoxville and is asking members of the public to come forward with any information about the animal's whereabouts or its origins.