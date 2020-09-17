Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A new sign welcoming travelers to a Florida city is drawing attention and raising controversy for an unusual reason -- it's in the wrong city.

Clive Taylor, a Hollywood activist and vice president of the Hollywood Historical Society, sent an email to officials this week when he saw the new "Welcome to Dania Beach" sign on a road median that is securely within the Hollywood city limits.

The new sign replaced an older, smaller sign bearing a similar message.

"The little sign was bad enough," Taylor told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "It should have never been there in the first place. But to have Dania put up this mini-billboard with lights on it is wrong. It says 'Welcome to Dania Beach' and you're not even in Dania Beach."

Dania Beach City Manager Ana Garcia confirmed she has been in contact with her counterpart in Hollywood about the issue.

"The city manager from Hollywood contacted me yesterday, we have a great relationship," she told WPLG-TV. "He said, 'I want to let you know that one of my residents is reaching out to me letting me know they were appalled that these new signs were installed in Hollywood.'"

She said the complaint is under investigation.

"It just came to my attention yesterday, and we have been nonstop researching and having our legal team looking into it," Garcia said.

City of Hollywood spokeswoman Joanne Hussey said the two cities are working together on a solution.

"It is absolutely amicable; on social media people can be passionate," Hussey said. "There are areas where it can be confusing, so we're working with the City of Dania to have the sign moved to the proper location."